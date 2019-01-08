City of Homestead Swears In New Mayor

On January 8, 2019, Homestead swore in Stephen R. Shelley as its new Mayor. Shelley, formerly Vice Mayor, assumed the seat of Mayor after former Mayor Jeff Porter resigned in accordance with Florida’s “resign-to-run” law.

Mayor Shelley will hold the seat of Mayor until the city’s elections in November 2019. He was elected in 2017 to a two year term as Vice Mayor and a four year term as Councilman to represent Council Seat #1, which includes the city’s northwest district. He was first elected to the Homestead City Council in 2009 and re-elected to a term as Vice Mayor and Councilman in 2013.

The vacancy in Council Seat #1 will be filled by a qualified person voted on by the entire City Council. That person will serve as Councilmember until the city’s elections in November 2019. There is currently an open solicitation for resumes that may be submitted electronically to the City Clerk at esewell@cityofhomestead.com or in person by visiting City Hall located at 100 Civic Court, Homestead, FL.