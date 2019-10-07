City of Homestead to Celebrate Grand Opening of Homestead Station Movies, Bowling, and Transit Center Coming to Downtown Homestead

WHAT: Homestead Station Grand Opening

WHEN: Saturday, October 26, 2019 4pm – 8pm

WHERE: Homestead Station, 4 South Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030

Movies, bowling, and a transit center are coming to Downtown Homestead. The Grand Opening of Homestead Station, located at 4 South Krome Avenue, Homestead, Fla., will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm. The event marks the completion of the first major public-private retail partnership in the heart of Downtown Homestead.

The picturesque streets of Downtown Homestead will host family-friendly activities, food trucks, and a beer garden while entertainment headliner, DJ Irie, spins in Losner Park. Just before 6pm, the “March of the Movie Characters” parade on Krome Avenue will feature Homestead community groups showing off their style with costumes and performances tied to their favorite movie themes.

The parade will culminate in front of Homestead Station, where the Opening Ceremony will occur. Tours of the Showbiz Cinemas family entertainment center including movies, bowling, and a video arcade will start immediately after. Finally, the evening will conclude with an epic fireworks finale at 7:30pm.

Homestead Station is part of an overall effort to revitalize Downtown Homestead. Other recent projects include the restored Seminole Theatre, new city hall, and new police headquarters. Find out more about the Grand Opening, including parking and road closure information, at www.cityofhomestead.com/homesteadstation.