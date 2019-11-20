City of Homestead to Host Annual Dinner with Santa Event

Join the City of Homestead for an unforgettable evening of food and fun in a magical winter wonderland! The annual Dinner with Santa returns Friday, December 13, 2019 6:00pm-8:30pm at the William F. Dickinson Community Center, 1601 North Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030.

Kids will enjoy a delicious meal of baked ziti or chicken fingers with Santa Claus himself, plus classic holiday tunes and train rides all evening long. Thanks to some special holiday magic, kids of all ages can play in the snow despite South Florida’s perpetually warm weather. And, parents will love the keepsake pictures with Santa that bring fond memories for years to come.

Beginning Monday, November 25, 2019, tickets are available for $7 at the Parks & Recreation Department located at 350 SE 6th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030. Kids under 2 are FREE with ticket! Tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door. Call (305) 224-4570 for more information.