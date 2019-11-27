City of Homestead Wins Prestigious Statewide Award for Excellence in Video & Communications

The City of Homestead took home the inaugural Florida Municipal Communicators Association (FMCA) Outstanding Award for Inside Homestead, a monthly news program produced by the City that provides residents with updates on local events as well as other developments throughout the region. FMCA is a professional network of individuals providing communications leadership and support in Florida’s cities, towns and villages.

“On behalf of the entire Inside Homestead team, including City Manager George Gretsas and our host Josh Padgett, I’m honored to receive the Outstanding Award for Municipal Video,” said Zackery Good, Public Information Officer for the City of Homestead. “This is part of Homestead’s overall strategy to increase government transparency and citizen engagement.”

Seven years ago, Homestead’s Mayor and Council challenged City Staff to set a new standard for government communications. The City’s approach has been to focus on providing important information in creative ways without the usual government speak.

In its inaugural year, the Outstanding Awards program recognizes municipalities for their marketing and communications efforts in five categories: municipal video, municipal marketing campaign, engagement on social media, municipal website and graphic design.

“We were thrilled to launch the Outstanding Awards program and proud to present the first-ever awards at this year’s conference,” said FMCA President Todd DeAngelis, chief communications officer for the City of Parkland. “These awards aim to not only showcase superior work and innovative ideas, but also to inspire municipal communicators and their work in the future. Congratulations to all of our Outstanding Award winners!”

Episodes of Inside Homestead can be seen on the City’s website at www.cityofhomestead.com/insidehomestead, as well as on Vimeo (www.vimeo.com/cityofhomestead) and Facebook. (www.facebook.com/cityofhomestead).