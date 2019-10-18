Community Newspapers Endorse Jeff Porter for Homestead Mayor

The October 1, 2019 Mayoral Primary shook up the political landscape in Homestead. Former Homestead Mayor Steve Shiver began a promising bid for a comeback but fell far short of votes needed to win, much less get into the runoff. He bested the fourth place finisher Bradley Compton by only 87 votes in this low turnout election.

The two top finishers were Steve Losner and former Mayor Jeff Porter, who proceed to the runoff.

Losner, an attorney, served on Homestead City Council from 2001-2007. Losner’s family history in the area goes back nearly a century and were the founders of the First National Bank of South Florida at a time when the Great Depression had already wiped out three other local banks. The family flourished with the growth in Homestead. The fact that the area in front of the Seminole Theater was named Losner Park is a tribute to the contribution that this family made to this area.

Porter, served as mayor from 2013 to January 7, 2019, also served as a councilman from 1997 to 2007. He cut his own term short by submitting a letter of resignation in order to qualify to run for Florida’s Secretary of Agriculture. Democrat Nikki Fried was eventually elected to that post.

Porter has stated that he decided to run for Agriculture Commissioner out of a desire to help Florida farmers. Miami-Dade County, for all of its urbanity, produces more agricultural products than any other county in Florida after Palm Beach County.

Both Losner and Porter have proven themselves to be leaders in this community, but only one can serve as Mayor. This was a difficult decision to make.

Community Newspapers endorses Jeff Porter for Mayor of Homestead.