CORNERSTONE GROUP CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF CENTERRA AFFORDABLE WORKFORCE TOWNHOME COMMUNITY

On Friday February 21st, 2020, Cornerstone Development hosted a Grand Opening ceremony to officially open its Centerra Townhomes, a beautifully constructed state of the art townhome community in South Dade, one of the only affordable workforce townhome developments in Miami-Dade County. Public officials, real estate professionals and community leaders were on hand to celebrate the Centerra opening – 104 large townhouses built to provide a beautifully appointed haven for working families.

The event began with a warm welcome from Lenny Wolfe, President of Cornerstone Development Group, followed by remarks by Miami-Dade Commissioner Dennis C. Moss, State Representative Kionne McGhee, and Director of Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development, Michael Liu.

Attendees were treated to private tours of the large, comfortable Centerra units and were impressed with Cornerstone’s demonstration of its stated mission to make affordable living a sustainable reality in Miami-Dade County. For over two decades, affordability and quality have been Cornerstone’s goal, with over 14,000 apartments built and managed to date.

Cornerstone President Lenny Wolfe commented “Cornerstone is proud to be a part of the solution in Miami Dade’s affordable workforce housing crisis. For two decades, we have been dedicated to making a positive difference in our community by providing first in class, high quality beautifully designed units for South Florida’s young professionals and families to enjoy.”

“The Miami market continues to expand and developments like Centerra Townhomes Rental Apartments are helping to meet increasing demand for more affordable housing options,” said Tammy Haylock-Moore, Executive Director, Community Development Banking, Chase, a key finance partner in the Centerra Development. “We’re excited to work with Cornerstone Group and support a project that is helping revitalize the local community.”