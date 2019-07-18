Director of HPS Energy Elected as Chair of Statewide Power Agency

The FMPA Board Members

Larry Mattern, Secretary(Vice President of Operations for Kissimmee Utility Authority) (left), Lynne Tejeda, Vice Chair( General Manager and CEO of Keys Energy Services), Allen Putnam,Treasurer (Director of Beaches Energy Services), Barbara Bárbara Quiñones, Chair( Director of HPS Energy) (right)

Homestead Public Services Energy Director Barbara Quiñones was elected Chair of the Board of Directors for the Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA). She replaces outgoing Chair Bill Conrad and has served as Vice Chair of the Board since 2014. FMPA’s Board of Directors makes policy decisions for the power supply projects of FMPA.

“I’m honored to represent Homestead in this statewide leadership position,” said Quiñones. “This is yet another way that HPS is striving to do the best for our customers by advancing their interests to ensure they have reliable public power.”

Quiñones has been a member of the FMPA Board since 2009 and also served as President and Board Member of Florida Municipal Electric Association (FMEA). In all, she has 36 years of experience in the electric utility industry serving in various roles, including management, planning, design, power restoration, and power quality.

FMPA is a wholesale power agency owned by 31 municipal electric utilities. FMPA’s mission is to provide power that is competitively priced, reliable and clean, as well as provide value-added services for its owner-customers. The 31 members of FMPA serve approximately two million Floridians and employ nearly 3,300 people. FMPA’s Board of Directors makes policy decisions for the power supply projects of FMPA, except the All-Requirements Project. Each of FMPA’s 31 members appoints one representative to the Board of Directors, and Board officers are elected by popular vote of the members.

Homestead Public Services (HPS) Energy is the municipal utility of the City of Homestead. Since 1916, it has been a true pioneer in energy services. At one time, large power companies did not realize the benefit of extending their services to the City of Homestead. So, residents and leaders decided to take matters into their own hands to create Homestead Public Services. The first power plant was a humble beginning with only one generator, but as demand grew HPS expanded and was at one time among the largest municipal diesel-power plants in the entire United States.

For more information on HPS Energy, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/energy