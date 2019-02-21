Families Connect with Nature at the Homestead Eco Fair

South Florida families gathered in Historic Downtown Homestead to connect with nature during the fifth annual Homestead Eco Fair. They enjoyed live animal encounters, tried local organic foods, and learned about the two National Parks bordering Homestead. Many families explored the Parks firsthand as well on the Homestead National Parks Trolley, which offers a free ride, free guided tour, and free admission to Everglades and Biscayne National Parks through April 21, 2019.

At the Eco Fair, Miami-based improv troupe Front Yard Theatre Collective hosted interactive performances with an eco-spin just for kids. Participants experienced a mix of games and projects to make learning about the environment and sustainability fun and entertaining. Om-Stead Yoga Community also hosted an outdoor yoga demonstration so visitors could explore the art of meditation and fitness while communing with nature.

A mini-farmers’ market showcased a wide variety of locally grown and organic produce while visitors also savored the authentic cuisine of local restaurants and food trucks.

Thanks to a sponsorship from the National Parks Conservation Association, the Eco Fair capped off with a free movie night at the Seminole Theatre. The feature presentation of “Over the Hedge,” spoke to environmental themes in a kid-friendly animated movie to get children excited about conservation.

The Homestead Eco Fair, organized by the City of Homestead and Homestead Main Street, was a chance for residents and visitors to connect with nature and celebrate Homestead’s leadership in environmental stewardship. As the Gateway to Biscayne and Everglades National Parks, the City of Homestead has a long-standing commitment to ensuring a high quality environment for its residents and future generations.

For more information, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/ecofair