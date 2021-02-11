FPL Donates 200+ Laptops & Desktops to Keys Gate Charter School

This past weekend, Keys Gate Charter School handed out 200 donated laptops and desktops from Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) to help families navigate virtual and in-person learning challenges. Many students did not have their own devices for online learning or were sharing devices with their siblings/parents.

This donation is part of FPL’s mission to break down barriers to education and help close the technology gap during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keys Gate Charter School Principal Corinne Baez and IT Technician Edikson Longa hand out 200 donated laptops and desktop computers from FPL to help families navigate virtual and in-person learning challenges. This donation is part of FPL’s mission to break down barriers to education and help close the technology gap during the COVID-19 pandemic. The families received the devices Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (Photo credit: rbb Communications)

“During the COVID pandemic, as we know online school and in-person school has been a challenge for educators and students and families, so we are very thankful to have this donation and be able to provide them to our families,” Baez said.

Keys Gate Charter School parent Emily Ramirez received a donated laptop for her child from FPL on Feb. 6, 2021. Keys Gate Charter School Principal Corinne Baez and IT Technician Edikson Longa handed out 200 donated laptops and desktop computers from FPL to help families navigate virtual and in-person learning challenges. (Photo credit: rbb Communications)

“It will definitely be used for my daughter’s class,” Ramirez said of the laptop. “She’s back at school but of course they had to have their own devices so before she actually had my laptop and I’m actually finishing school myself so it’s kind of difficult. So, this will be good because she’ll have her own, I’ll have my own. So, it’ll be great.”