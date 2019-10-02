Halloween Comes to Homestead for “Freaky Friday”

WHAT: Freaky Friday Halloween Event

WHEN: Friday, October 25, 2019 6PM – 9PM

WHERE: Harris Field Pavilion, 1034 NE 8th Street, Homestead, FL 33030

Tricks, treats, frights, and delights…all at Homestead’s Friday Friday Halloween event on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6PM to 9PM at Harris Field Pavilion, 1034 NE 8th Street, Homestead, FL. This free event features fun for all ages with kids’ activities, trick-or-treating, and food trucks. Plus, the horrifying haunted house is guaranteed to provide delights and frights for the whole family! All kids in costume are invited to join Homestead’s first ever Halloween costume flash mob. For more information please contact the Homestead Parks and Recreation Department at (305) 224-4570