Homestead Breaks Ground on New Park Expansion in Downtown Homestead

On December 3, 2020, the City of Homestead embarked upon the expansion of a quaint pocket park in the heart of Downtown Homestead that will nearly triple its size and transform it into a central attraction that builds upon its legacy as a community gathering place. Losner Park, named to honor the Losner family’s historic contributions to the City of Homestead, has been a central feature in Downtown Homestead – hosting dozens of community events each year, serving as the hub for the Trolley to the National Parks, and providing a relaxing place to ponder the contributions of Homestead’s veterans.

Due to COVID-19, in-person attendance at the Groundbreaking and Veterans Memorial Ceremony was limited, but more than 700 people viewed the livestream via the City’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ cityofhomestead. The program began with the Pledge of Allegiance, led by William H. Losner, followed by introductory remarks regarding the Veterans Memorial from City Manager Cate McCaffrey. Then, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post Commander Gutierrez began the ceremonial removal of the first brick at the existing Homestead Veterans Memorial as Shanda Roberts sang “America the Beautiful.” A new Veterans Memorial, designed in collaboration with local veterans’ organizations, will be erected as part of the Losner Park expansion, and the existing memorial bricks will be relocated to the Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Following this tribute, Homestead’s Mayor and City Council officially kicked off construction on the new Losner Park with a banner reveal and the demolition of the old park band shell. The newly expanded park, funded solely through impact fees and grants, is designed by Sasaki and Associates –the same architects that master-planned the Beijing Olympic Games. The park’s design will feature lush native landscaping and will pay tribute to Homestead’s unique position nestled between Everglades and Biscayne National Parks. The overall design was developed to serve the needs of the Homestead community and provides several areas for recreational activities. In addition to the new Veterans Memorial, there will be an all-ages play structure, event stage, great lawn, and Everglades Garden.

The new Losner Park is part of an overall vision to revitalize Downtown Homestead. Other projects recently completed include the City Hall, Police Headquarters, Seminole Theatre, and Homestead Station transit and entertainment center. The construction of a new high-tech library, the Homestead Cybrarium, is also expected to be completed soon. Learn more at www.discoverdowntownhomestead. com