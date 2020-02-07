Homestead Community Policing to Host Coffee with a Cop

WHAT: Coffee with a Cop

WHEN: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10am – 1pm

WHERE: William F. Dickinson Community Center, 1601 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, FL 33030

The Homestead Police Department’s Community Policing Unit invites residents to enjoy a free cup of coffee with their local police officers on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10am – 1pm at the William F. Dickinson Community Center, 1601 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030.

This event is part of HPD’s overall community engagement and crime prevention strategy that focuses on forging connections with the Homestead community. As a result, crime is at a 30-year low in Homestead. Contact Officer P. Beaver at pbeaver@homesteadpolice.com for more information or visit www.cityofhomestead.com/police