Homestead Family in Need Gets New Roof/Nominations for Next Year

Sixto and Maria Martinez thought they would live out their golden years carefree in their own home, but their deteriorating roof changed that. On their fixed income, they were unable to pay to replace the roof. But thanks to a generous give back to the community campaign by Miami’s T&S Roofing Systems and No Roof Left Behind, the Martinez’s are now the recipients of a free new roof that was installed this weekend during an Installation Celebration.

The roof of the Martinez’s home at 18561 SW 354th Terrace in Homestead is more than 20 years old. Over the years and through many hurricanes, it started leaking. The Martinez’s patched it here and there, but as the roof got worse, their homeowners insurance went up. Unable to purchase homeowner’s insurance due to a higher premium for their leaky roof and without the means to replace the roof, the couple entered the No Roof Left Behind Campaign. The family was able to raise enough awareness and votes through the Centro Campesino Farmworker Center in Homestead to beat out two other needy families by taking home 60% of the vote.

“We are so happy because in reality what T&S Roofing is doing for us is not easy,” said Sixto Martinez. “This new roof will bring my wife and I peace of mind,” added Martinez.

“This program is significant to us because it brings us face to face with those who need the most help in our community and it allows us to pay it forward to neighbors who truly need a helping hand,” said Toledo.

The Martinez’s new roof really is a neighborhood affair. Marixa Figueroa, program specialist at Centro Campesino Farmworker Center, learned about the family and helped spread the word on the couple’s behalf. She and others from the community joined the Martinez’s to see the start of the roof demolition and installation and to share in a paella made by Chef Gio of Chef Gio Enterprises.

“The Martinez’s own their own home and are a fixture in the community, but like other aging adults on fixed incomes, one major repair or bill can set a family back,” said Figueroa. “I think the program is awesome!” she ended.

“Due to financial issues, my parents were unable to replace their aging roof,” said the couple’s son, Sixto Martinez Jr. “No one has ever given us something like this and we are so thankful for the generosity of T&S Roofing,” added his mother Maria.

The No Roof Left Behind program is unique because it is meant to help communities rally around a family in need through the use of social media by simply logging onto https://noroofleftbehind.com/program/fl/1188 and casting a vote. Nominations for next year’s No Roof Left Behind campaign open next month. To nominate a deserving family, log onto NoRoofLeftBehind.com for contest criteria or more information.