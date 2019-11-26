Homestead Honors the Late Gail Serota

his past October 30th, Homestead officials, guests and the public gathered for the dedication of the city’s long-awaited Homestead Station. The project was one of the countless important endeavors by the city that the late Gail Serota was integrally involved in as a part of the Weiss Serota Helfman team. The firm of Weiss Serota Helfman serves as the attorney for the city. During the dedication ceremony, Homestead officials were joined by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Pinecrest Mayor Joseph M. Corradino and members of the Weiss Serota Helfman firm for the unveiling of a plaque recognizing the work of Serota. Mayor Gimenez also presented a proclamation to Serota’s widower, Joe Serota, recognizing a Day in Remembrance of Gail Serota in the county.

Gail Serota was an outstanding legal scholar who graduated Princeton and the University of Miami’s School of Law. She served on the Pinecrest Village Council from 2004-2008. Serota was devoted to the community and her family. She unexpectedly passed away on November 25, 2018.