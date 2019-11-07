Homestead Mayor’s Youth Council Wins Award from Florida League of Cities

The Homestead Mayor’s Youth Council won statewide recognition for excellence in video and communication as part of the 2019 Florida League of Cities (FLC) Municipal Youth Council Video Competition. The group’s submission, “We Are Homestead,” addressed two topics: how they are part of the City of Homestead and why they are proud of their community.

“The Mayor’s Youth Council members are truly Homestead’s best and brightest,” said Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough, liaison to the Mayor’s Youth Council. “I’m beyond proud of how much they’ve grown to serve their community and how they were able to show their creativity with this video.”

Homestead is one of six municipal youth councils from cities throughout the state to be recognized by FLC. Now in its eight year, the annual video competition provides a way for Florida’s youth councils to showcase their ideas, creativity, and commitment to their communities. The competition prompt also correlates with the annual theme of Florida City Government Week, My City: I’m Part of It, I’m Proud of It.

“We had so much fun making this video and it wasn’t just the creative process—it was looking back at our projects and seeing how much we have grown along with the Homestead community,” said Youth Council Mayor Maximo Valdes. “I’m proud to be able to say that, ‘We are Homestead.’”

The purpose of the Homestead Mayor’s Youth Council is to complement academic studies by increasing the students’ knowledge, voice, communication, and involving them in practical hands on experiences to promote volunteerism among both youth and adults in civic education and affairs. Learn more at www.cityofhomestead.com/youthcouncil.

Winners will receive a trophy and monetary award, receive recognition at the League’s Annual Conference, be featured in the League’s statewide publication, Quality Cities magazine, and have their videos presented on the League’s website and social media accounts. Founded in 1922, the Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments. Its goals are to promote local self-government and serve the needs of Florida’s cities. Winner videos are available at floridaleagueofcities.com/YCVideoWinners.