Homestead & Miami Dade College Invest in Homestead’s Future with Student Success Center

The City of Homestead and Miami Dade College (MDC) embarked on the next step in revitalizing Downtown Homestead this Wednesday when leaders from both organizations memorialized a property transfer for MDC’s future Student Success Center across from City Hall. The Signing Ceremony took place inside the Council Chambers at Homestead City Hall and featured Homestead’s City Council, MDC’s President Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón, MDC’s Homestead Campus President Dr. Jeanne F. Jacobs, and other key stakeholders.

The Student Success Center will connect Homestead’s business community and MDC’s students, providing students with workforce and business skills training vital for successful careers. It further advances the vision to breathe new life into Downtown Homestead by bringing the Homestead Campus’s more than 15,000 students closer to the business community in the heart of the city.

During the Ceremony, Dr. Padrón received the Key to the City of Homestead in recognition of his considerable investment in Homestead’s future and his many accomplishments throughout his career. Following brief remarks, Dr. Padrón and Vice Mayor Jon Burgess signed a ceremonial document officially kicking off the Success Center. Guests at the Ceremony then enjoyed a catered reception in the City Hall Lobby.

The project to revitalize Downtown Homestead also includes other projects such as the new City Hall, new Police Headquarters, and restored Seminole Theatre. Currently under construction is Homestead Station, which includes a transit center, parking garage, theater, bowling alley, arcade, retail space, and dining.