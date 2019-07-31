Homestead & Miami Dade College to Host Signing Ceremony Memorializing Property Transfer for Future Student Success Center

WHAT: Signing Ceremony Memorializing Property Transfer for Student Success Center

WHEN: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Homestead City Hall Council Chambers, 100 Civic Court, Homestead, FL 33030

The City of Homestead and Miami Dade College (MDC) will embark on the next step in revitalizing Downtown Homestead by memorializing a property transfer for MDC’s future Student Success Center across from City Hall. A Signing Ceremony will take place Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 3:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at Homestead City Hall, 100 Civic Court, Homestead, FL.

The signing ceremony will include Homestead’s Mayor and City Councilmembers, MDC’s President Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón, MDC’s Homestead Campus President Dr. Jeanne F. Jacobs, and other key stakeholders. A reception will take place immediately following the signing ceremony.

The Student Success Center will convene Homestead’s business community and MDC’s students, providing students with workforce and business skills training vital for successful careers. It further advances the vision to catalyze Downtown Homestead by bringing the Homestead Campus’ more than 15,000 students closer to the business community in the heart of the city.

Other projects recently completed in Downtown Homestead include the new City Hall, new Police Headquarters, and restored Seminole Theatre. Currently under construction is Homestead Station, which includes a transit center, parking garage, theater, bowling alley, arcade, retail space, and dining.