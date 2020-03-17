Homestead National Parks Trolley Service Suspended

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the closing of National Parks Visitors Centers, and the suspension of Ranger-led Programs, the Homestead National Parks Trolley service will be suspended until further notice.

The National Parks Trolley is the only public transportation available to Everglades and Biscayne National Parks and is one of the first programs of its kind in the nation. The groundbreaking program boasts a variety of prestigious awards including the National Parks Service Director’s Partnership Award.

For more information on the Homestead National Parks Trolley schedule and, please visit: www.cityofhomestead.com/gateway or call (305) 224-4457.