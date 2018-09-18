Homestead Police Department to Host National Night Out

WHAT: National Night Out

WHEN: Tuesday, October 2, 2018 5:00PM-9:00PM

WHERE: Homestead Police Department, 45 NW 1st Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030

The Homestead Police Department will join more than 16,000 communities across the country when it hosts National Night Out on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 from 5pm to 9pm at the Homestead Police Headquarters located at 45 NW 1st Avenue, Homestead, Florida. This free event will feature food, music, and kids’ activities like face painting and bounce houses while promoting neighborhood safety.

HPD SWAT, HPD Motors, US Customs Border Protection, and the State Attorney’s Office will hold meet and greets where community members can ask questions and see specialized equipment normally not seen by the public. In addition, HPD’s K-9 officers will show off their skill with demonstrations of canine and human teamwork. Law enforcement agencies present will also offer free fingerprinting for children that parents get to keep on file for safety implementation.

During the event, guests will connect with community resources the Homestead Police Department offers. The Homestead Police Athletic League is a youth crime prevention program geared towards involving youth in athletics and academics. The Homestead Police Explorers program encourages young minds to explore the law enforcement career path. Start Off Smart, a socials service non-profit housed within HPD, assists victims of violence. The Red Cross will also be at the event offering safety tips and resources.

The annual National Night Out brings communities across the country together by increasing Neighborhood Watch participation and promoting the work that police, residents, and businesses do together to make neighborhoods safer and better places to live. To learn more about the National Night Out and the Homestead Police Department, visit www.cityofhomestead.com/police.