Homestead Police to Host Movie Night & Family Event

WHAT: Movie with a Cop

WHEN: Saturday, February 22, 2020 3pm – 8pm

WHERE: Homestead PAL Gym, 600 SW 14th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030

The Homestead Police Department’s Community Policing Unit invites residents to enjoy a free movie night and family event with local police officers on Saturday, February 22, 2020 3pm – 8pm at the Homestead PAL Gym, 600 SW 14th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030. The event begins at 3pm with a bounce house and kids activities. A screening of “The Secret Life of Pets 2” will begin at 6pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to kick back and relax while getting to know local law enforcement.

This event is part of HPD’s overall community engagement and crime prevention strategy that focuses on forging connections with the Homestead community. As a result, crime is at a 30-year low in Homestead. For more information or visit www.cityofhomestead.com/police