Homestead to Celebrate Grand Opening of New Soccer Fields

WHAT: New Soccer Fields Grand Opening

WHEN: Friday, September 6, 2019, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Homestead Sports Complex, 1601 SE 28th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33035

On Friday, September 6th, the City of Homestead will bring new meaning to “Friday Night Lights” with an epic Grand Opening Celebration for the new soccer fields at the Homestead Sports Complex located at 1601 SE 28th Avenue, Homestead, FL. Starting at 6pm, the Homestead community is invited to check out the new fields and enjoy a festive opening night with food trucks and music.

The Grand Opening Celebration will also include the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) Fall Season Opening Ceremony at 7pm, which will feature a parade of AYSO teams and remarks from Homestead’s Mayor & City Councilmembers.

The renovation of the new soccer fields at the Homestead Sports Complex began in June and resulted in lighted soccer fields complete with irrigation and Bermuda grass to improve resiliency for year-round play. For more information about all of Homestead’s parks and facilities visit www.cityofhomestead.com/parks.