Homestead Vice Mayor Burgess Honored with Miami-Dade County League of Cities Community Service Award

Homestead Vice Mayor and Miami-Dade County League of Cities Past President Jon Burgess was named the latest recipient of the prestigious Zev Auerbach Community Service Award at the ninth annual MDCLC Best Practices Conference earlier this month. He received the honor in recognition of more than a decade of public service for the citizens of Homestead.

“It’s been my pleasure to serve the Homestead and Miami-Dade communities for the past twelve years,” said Vice Mayor Burgess. “I’ve worked with nearly everyone in this room to tackle the important issues facing us like transportation, home rule, and restoring trust through great leadership.”

Vice Mayor Burgess was the first ever Homestead elected official to lead the Miami-Dade County League of Cities as President in 2015. He was first elected to the Homestead City Council in November 2007 to a two-year term as Vice Mayor and a four year term to represent Council Seat #2, which includes Homestead’s Keys Gate area. He was then re-elected to serve as Vice Mayor again from 2011 to 2013 and another four year term representing Council Seat #2. He is currently serving a four year term from 2015 to 2019 representing Council Seat #2. He was named Vice Mayor in January 2019.

The Miami-Dade County League of Cities encompasses 34 municipalities and was established in 1953 for the purpose of uniting the common interests of the municipalities within Miami-Dade County. The League has evolved throughout the years, but continues to work together with the municipalities’ elected officials on important issues that affect the residents and business communities of the respective cities, towns, and villages.