Lee Ann Womack, Naked Magicians, Peter Pan and Friends on Ice & more join Homestead’s 2018-19 theatrical season

Historic Seminole Theatre in Homestead and Oak View Group Facilities announce the 2018-2019 Seminole Showcase Series. This marks the 4th season for the Seminole Theatre.

The announced bill includes a variety of performers from famous singers to tributes, from comedians to magicians, and even a couple firsts for the Seminole Theatre, like an ice-skating show—a daring feat for such an intimate venue. “I don’t want to give away how it works, but suffice to say, we will have figure skaters on stage,” says the theatre’s Executive Director, Mickey McGuire.

The venue will also be throwing special events for select performances like Country Night featuring BBQ food, line-dancing, and games for Lee Ann Womack, and Oktoberfest celebrating German culture, food, and beer for German a cappella supergroup, Vocaldente. Keep a look out by signing up to their mailing list as they tend to announce special events sporadically throughout the year (including Casino Night and holiday themed fun).

Tickets are available at www.SeminoleTheatre.org or over the phone at 786-650-2073. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the box office, 18 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL, Tuesday-Saturday from 12:00-6:00pm.

Packages are available with discounts of up to 25% off. Subscription packages are available in a variety of forms, whether going for the entire season, pre-packaged mini-series such as “Music Lovers”, “Date Night” or “Bring the Kids” options, or patrons have the option to build their own package by picking the shows and seating location.

Check out the full line-up:

Lee Ann Womack

09.23.2018 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Price Range: $45-$65

Desc: NPR Music says Lee Ann Womack “occupies rare terrain in country music.” Her latest album ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ (ATO) has “some of the most immediate and deeply felt vocal performances” of Lee Ann’s career, and that she captures “tapping into the emotional core of country”.

Oktoberfest featuring Germany’s Vocaldente

10.06.2018 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Price Range: $25-$40

Desc: Join us for our very first Oktoberfest celebration at the Historic Seminole Theatre featuring traditional German culture, food, beer, and headlined by German a cappella supergroup Vocaldente.

The Naked Magicians

10.14.2018 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

Price Range: $30-$69

Desc: As co-creator and co-star of The Naked Magicians, Christopher has a wit quicker than Kim Kardashian’s first marriage and often confused as a Macklemore look-a-like. Mike Tyler is perfectly suited to be co-creator and co-star of the world’s naughtiest and funniest magic show.

A Band Called Honalee

11.01.2018 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Price Range: $25-$40

Desc: A Band Called Honalee is a modern-day folk trio inspired by the music and legacy of Peter, Paul and Mary. The group believes the melodies and messages of the 1960s folk and folk/rock era are just as relevant today as they were when they were first sung, perhaps even more so.

American Floyd – The Ultimate Pink Floyd Experience, presented by K&G Cycles

11.10.2018 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Price Range: $25-$45

Desc: If you are a fan of Pink Floyd, this band is a MUST SEE. American Floyd showcases a complete band, massive light show, and a lengthy set list of “hits” from Pink Floyd’s legendary career.

Forever Young, presented by K&G Cycles

01.04.2019 8:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Price Range: $30-$50

Desc: Forever Young is an exciting new look at the greatest hits of all time. Starring 5 of the most talented guys you\’ll ever meet, Forever Young takes you back to the music of your youth, back to the moment you discovered what it meant to set the record down, push play and tune in!

The Chipper Experience! Where Comedy and Magic Collide!

01.12.2019 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Price Range: $20-$35

Desc: Bizarre juggling stunts! Jaw-dropping mentalism! Magic and music! Stand-Up! And that’s just in the first 15 minutes of The Chipper Experience, starring comedian and magician Chipper Lowell.

Julian Gargiulo – Direct from Carnegie Hall

01.27.2019 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Price Range: $20-$30

Desc: An internationally known pianist, composer, and recording artist, Julian Gargiulo brings his unique mix of programming and concertizing to this intriguing performance event.

Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes

01.31.2019 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Price Range: $45-$75

Desc: Girl group superstar Ronnie Spector first sang her way into hearts more than half a century ago with classics like “Be My Baby”, “Walking in the Rain”, and “Baby, I Love You”.

Presidio Brass

02.08.2019 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Price Range: $25-$45

Desc: Since forming in 2006, Presidio Brass has rocketed to success as the face of a bold new generation in brass entertainment. By combining a brass quintet, piano and percussion instruments with fresh, original arrangements, their unique sound has become a trademark for the ensemble from San Diego, CA, captivating audiences the world over.

New Shanghai Circus

02.09.2019 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Price Range: $30-$55

Desc: Astonishing athletes defy gravity and execute breathtaking feats as they stretch the limits of human ability in this spellbinding show.

Two on Tap

02.15.2019 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Price Range: $25-$40

Desc: TWO ON TAP marks the creative collaboration of two celebrated musical theatre performers from Broadway. This show is a song and dance homage to some of the best performing couples of the golden age of movies.

Broadway’s Next HIT Musical

02.22.2019 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Price Range: $25-$45

Desc: The hilarious Broadway’s Next Hit Musical is the only unscripted theatrical awards show. Master improvisers gather made up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, humor, and laughter.

Peter Pan and Friends on Ice

03.14.2019 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Price Range: $30-$50

Desc: Theres a place where magic takes flight- a place where dreams are reality, and where your happiest memories last longer than before. Think of your happiest thoughts- think of laughter, think of snow, think of triple axels around they go!

Irish Comedy Tour

03.16.2019 8:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Price Range: $20-$40

Desc: Irish Comedy Tour They’re Irish, they’re American, and they’re not holding back!

Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show

03.23.2019 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Price Range: $37-$51

Desc: There is ONLY one REAL Rat Pack Experience! It’s not until you indulge in Hackett Miller’s critically acclaimed production, that you begin to realize why “Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show” is the Presenters’ Choice for the finest performing arts centers across the country.

Sweet Plantain- String Quartet

04.13.2019 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Price Range: $25-$30

Desc: Nobody bridges the gap between generations or musical genres like Sweet Plantain, a refreshingly new string quartet. Artfully fusing the Western classical traditions in which they were trained with the hip hop, jazz improv, and Latin rhythms on which they were raised, their original writing and live shows educate and entertain.

Lakisha Jones- To Whitney, with Love

05.11.2019 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Price Range: $30-$45

Desc: Lakisha Jones was a single mother and bank employee originally from Flint, Michigan who always dreamed of making it big in the music business, and she had the pipes to do just that!