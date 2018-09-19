Lee Ann Womack to perform at the Seminole Theatre in Homestead this weekend

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Singer/songwriter Lee Ann Womack became one of the breakout country stars of the late 90s and soon after released the massively popular I Hope You Dance. She has built a career on songs that slice life wide open to let the pain and desire pour out; her music is the ultimate form of connection, unvarnished and true.

With six albums and international chart-topping singles to her credit, Lee Ann has earned six Country Music Association Awards (including Single and Album of the Year), five Academy of Country Music Awards, a Grammy, and much more.

Womack’s latest album The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone is the kind of album that you don’t really hear anymore: separate and apart from any external pressures, a piece of work that transcends genres while embracing its roots, a true work of art.

She is bringing her incredible talent to the intimate Seminole Theatre in Homestead on September 23rd for one night only. Tickets start at $45 and can be purchased on at http://seminoletheatre.org or at the theatre’s box office.