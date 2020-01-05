Liverpool-born Beatles Tribute Band Returns to Homestead on National Tour

Meet The Mersey Beatles at the Seminole Theatre on Friday, Feb. 15th

The Mersey Beatles, a Liverpool-born & based Beatles tribute band and the house band for over a decade at the world-famous Cavern Club, will perform at the Seminole Theatre in Homestead, FL on Saturday, February 15th at 8:00 p.m. They will be performing an all new show of the #1 Hits plus Fab Favorites from all the eras.

The Mersey Beatles are no ordinary tribute band! Since 1999, the band has played sell-out shows in more than 20 countries, recreating the Beatles’ most popular hits. The lads grew up as childhood and schoolmate friends, just like The Beatles. They are the official Beatles tribute band representing the City of Liverpool, and from 2002 to 2012, they were the resident tribute band at The Cavern Club, the nightclub in Liverpool, England, where The Beatles perfected their act before launching a global rock music revolution in the 1960s.

Julia Baird, John Lennon’s sister and Director of the Cavern Club, endorses the band and traveled with them on many of their US tours. She says, “The Mersey Beatles have been playing the Cavern Club for over 15 years and are one of the best you will see!”

Experience their natural Liverpool accents, wit, and charm. With no rehearsed scripts, their crowd banter truly captures the original spirit of the Beatles. These talented musicians appear with beautifully designed costumes and replica guitars from all eras.

To purchase tickets ($39 & $59 VIP visit http://www.seminoletheatre.org. VIP includes premium seating, Mersey Beatles Free CD download, and a Meet & Greet with the band. The venue is located at 18 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030.