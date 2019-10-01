Mayor Shelley Recognizes Miami Diaper Bank Week and the Diaper Challenge

Mayor Stephen Shelley proclaimed September 23rd – 27 as Miami Diaper Bank Week in Homestead to recognize the organization and create the awareness of the need for a constant supply of clean, dry diapers.

Gabby Rojas of Miami Diaper Bank, (MDB) spoke about the constant need for diapers for families who often do not have the funds to buy diapers for their babies. The Miami Diaper Bank first ever “Diaper Challenge” is to meet a goal of two million diaper donations for needy families desperate for diapers.

To reach the challenge of collecting two million diapers in South Florida, MDB organizers will collect two million diapers by September 29th to coincide with National Diaper Need Awareness Week. “Most people have no idea that something as basic and necessary as a diaper is a daily concern for parents.”

The organization is the first and only diaper bank in Miami dedicated to collecting and distributing clean diapers to children and families living in poverty. There are over 200 diaper banks throughout the United States with MDB assisting over 20 organizations in the South Florida area.

Diapers are not considered a cost covered by WIC or food stamps. More than 125,000 low-income families in South Florida struggle with “diaper needs” every day, and with a monthly supply of diapers costing on average $100-$120, this becomes a constant struggle for families. For a child attending day care and without clean diapers, the parent must stay home to care for their child, thus losing income for days missed from work.

Miami Diaper Bank was founded in 2013. The Miami Diaper Bank is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and first established diaper bank in Miami. The Miami Diaper Bank’s mission is to collect and distribute diapers and other diaper related products to low-income families and their children, while also raising awareness about the need for diaper donations in the South Florida area. Community partners include Lotus House, Chapman Partnership, Miami-Dade and Monroe Healthy Start Coalitions, Florida Health Department of Palm Beach County, Jack and Jill Broward, and Cope Center North. Miami Diaper Bank has raised over 1.9 million diapers since it was established. For more information, visit www.miamidiaperbank.com