Mayor Shelley Recognizes Officer of the Month Brandon Bowers

At the September 25th Special Presentations, Mayor Stephen Shelley recognized Officer Brandon Bowers as Officer of the Month for the month of August. Officer Bowers started as a reserve officer on August 13th, 2018 and became a full-time officer with the department in January of this year. For the month of August, he made 14 arrests, 121 calls for service and wrote 9 field reports and made thirty-five traffic stops.

On August 25th, he observed a verbal dispute between two men and upon further investigation, observed that a robbery was taking place. He detained both the suspect and the victim. The suspect was later arrested for trying to rob the victim of his wallet.

Officer Bowers Mayor was also presented a certificate of recognition by Mayor Shelley, signed by the entire council and the Mayor, for his work in keeping the Homestead community safe.

Chief Rolle related the story of Officer Bowers’ path to becoming an officer with the department. He is currently assigned to Uniform Patrol. This is his first Officer of the Month nomination and award.