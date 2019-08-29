Meet Your Perfect Match at the Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency

WHAT: Small Business Matchmaker

WHEN: Thursday, September 5, 2019 1:30pm – 7:00pm

WHERE: Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street, Homestead, FL 33030

The City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) wants to help local businesses find their perfect match at the Small Business Matchmaker on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 1:30pm to 7:00pm at the Phichol Williams Community Center, 951 SW 4th Street, Homestead, FL.

During the Matchmaking Sessions from 1:30pm to 3:30pm and 5:00pm to 7:00 pm, guests will go on “speed dates” with CRA community partners to find the right resources to help their businesses succeed. During a special Entrepreneur Workshop 4:00pm – 5:00pm attendees can learn how to start and run their own businesses. Plus, they will have the opportunity to learn about loan opportunities, connect with experts in business planning and marketing, and meet with local lenders. Dinner will be provided during the final Matchmaking Session.

Organizations and lenders in attendance will include: City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, Small Business Development Center at FIU (SBDC), Center State Bank, SCORE Homestead, Homestead Main Street, Inc., Accion, South Dade Chamber of Commerce, and Branches’ Micro-Business Development Program. Small business owners wishing to apply for loans on-site should bring current financial statements and 3 years of business and personal tax returns.

The CRA is responsible for the economic and social growth of Homestead in the CRA Area. Current business assistance available includes the CRA Commercial Enhancement Grant for improvement or rehabilitation of the interior/exterior of existing qualified commercial buildings and for businesses relocation and expansion within the CRA Area.

The event is free and open to the public, but an RSVP is requested. Please RSVP to mfigueroa@cityofhomestead.com or 305-224-4480. Find out more information about the Homestead CRA at www.cityofhomestead.com/cra