Meet Your Perfect Match at the Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency

The City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) wants to help local businesses in the CRA Area find their perfect match at the Small Business Lender Matchmaker on Tuesday, August 7th from 1:30pm to 4:30pm and 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Homestead CRA, 212 NW 1st Avenue, Homestead, FL 33030. Guests will go on “speed dates” with CRA community partners and lenders to find the right resources to help their businesses succeed. They will have the opportunity to learn about loan opportunities, connect with experts in business planning and marketing, and meet with local lenders. Refreshments will be provided.

Organizations in attendance will include:

City of Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency. The CRA is responsible for the economic and social growth of Homestead in the CRA Area. Current business assistance available includes the CRA Commercial Enhancement Grant for improvement or rehabilitation of the interior/exterior of existing qualified commercial buildings and for businesses relocation and expansion within the CRA Area.

U.S. Small Business Administration. The SBA is an independent agency of the federal government that aids, counsels, assists and protects the interests of small business concerns—helping Americans start, build, and grow businesses. Under the agency's "Lender Match" program, small business borrowers can connect with participating SBA lenders through a free, online referral tool. After a prospective borrower completes a short online form, they could hear back from interested lenders within 48 hours. Lender Match is the key to generate small business lending, which in turn promotes economic development, creates jobs and enhances our nation's sustainability. Bringing much needed capital to small businesses is vital to the economy and fulfills SBA's mission.

Small Business Development Center at FIU (SBDC). The team of experts at the SBDC helps Miami-Dade business owners design growth strategies, analyze domestic and international markets, obtain government contracts, develop competitive analysis, secure loans, and much more.

SCORE. SCORE is a nonprofit organization funded by the SBA and dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals through education and mentorship.

Homestead Main Street, Inc. Homestead Main Street works closely with the City of Homestead CRA and other local organizations to initiate downtown economic revitalization and to bring an expanded cultural element to the downtown area.

Lenders in attendance will include: Neighborhood Lending Partners, Accion, Partners for Self-Employment, Urban League of Broward County Loan Fund, and Center State Bank. Small business owners wishing to apply for loans on-site should bring current financial statements and 3 years of business and personal tax returns.

Space at the Small Business Lender Matchmaker is limited. Please RSVP to mfigueroa@cityofhomestead.com or 305-224-4480. Find out more information about the Homestead CRA at www.cityofhomestead.com/cra