Miami-Dade Parks’ 44th Annual Fruit & Spice Park Heritage Festival and Craft Fair, December 14-15

Be sure to mark your calendars for the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department’s 44th Annual Fruit & Spice Park Redland Heritage Festival and Craft Fair , Saturday and Sunday, December 14 and 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Preston B. Bird/Mary Heinlein Fruit & Spice Park , on the corner of Redland Road and Coconut Palm Drive in Homestead.

Guests will experience the rich history and traditions that are unique to the Redland and get a jump on purchasing one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. There will be vendors showcasing traditional natural arts and crafts; nurseries selling native plants and tropical fruit trees; food and beverages for purchase; a kids’ area with pony rides, face painting and old-time games, as well as a variety of entertainment that the whole family will enjoy! Included is a classic car display and special exhibits and lecturers from The Florida Pioneer Museum.

Admission is $10 per adult and free for kids, ages 12 and under. For more information, call 305-247-5727 and visit the website .

The 2019 Fruit & Spice Park Redland Heritage Festival and Craft Fair is being sponsored by Miami Dade County and Thunder Country 100.3, Walker Entertainment.

Fruit & Spice Park is operated by Miami-Dade Parks and grows more than 500 varieties of sub-tropical fruits, herbs, spices, vegetables and nuts from around the world on 39 lush acres in the Redland.