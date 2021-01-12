Miami Native is Pinned During the Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony Aboard USS Princeton

Chief Electrician’s Mate Joe Al Pachino Cruz, from Miami, is pinned during the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here