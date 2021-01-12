Miami Native is Pinned During the Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony Aboard USS Princeton

Chief Electrician’s Mate Joe Al Pachino Cruz, from Miami, is pinned during the Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59). Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums)
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
Downtown Doral Charter Upper School named candidate for International Baccalaureate (IB) program
Downtown Doral Charter Upper School (DDCUS) is a candidate school for the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Program and Diploma Program and pursuing authorization...
CRB’s Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Committee partners to host Martin Luther King, Jr....
The Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board’s Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Committee, under the Office of Community Advocacy, will join several police departments across Miami-Dade...
Codina Partners launches Downtown Doral App
User-friendly app provides safe and seamless shopping and dining experience for Downtown Doral community Codina Partners, the real estate development, investment, and property management firm,...