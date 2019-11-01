More than 5,000 People Celebrate the Debut of Homestead Station – Movies, Bowling, and Transit Center Now Open in Downtown Homestead

The picturesque streets of Downtown Homestead were filled with bustling activity on Saturday, October 26th when more than 5,000 celebrated the Grand Debut of Homestead Station. The festivities included a parade, headlining performance by DJ Irie, and an epic fireworks finale.

As people arrived, Losner Park hosted family-friendly activities including giant inflatable bowling, food trucks, and a beer garden. Then, the “March of the Movie Characters” parade on Krome Avenue showcased Homestead community groups showing off their style with costumes and performances tied to their favorite movie themes. The parade reached its culmination in front of Homestead Station, where the Opening Ceremony took place.

Homestead’s Mayor & Council, numerous distinguished dignitaries, and representatives from the City’s private partners on the project including i3 Interests, Axiom Construction, and Showbiz Cinemas filled the stage while the parade participants and spectators clustered close to the stage. Following their remarks, a presentation of “Coming Soon” movie trailers segued seamlessly into a dazzling pyrotechnic display that erupted from the roof of Homestead Station.

Guests then took a special sneak peek tour of ShowBiz Cinemas Bowling, Movies and More!, Homestead’s newest entertainment destination that features a luxurious movie going experience, boutique bowling, and a modern arcade gaming floor. Showbiz Cinemas officially opens for business Friday, November 1st.

Homestead Station is part of an overall effort to revitalize Downtown Homestead. Other recent projects include the restored Seminole Theatre, new city hall, and new police headquarters. Learn more about Downtown Homestead at www.discoverdowntownhomestead.com