When the Annual Stone Crab & Seafood Festival outgrew Key Largo, the Rotary Club of Homestead picked up the idea and moved this popular event to the Homestead Sports Complex in cooperation with the City of Homestead. Now in its second year, the organization expects to more then double last years attendance, thus making it one of the largest events in Homestead.

With a large variety of food vendors, coupled with arts/crafts, live entertainment and a kids fun zone, the Rotary Club of Homestead Charitable Foundation Stone Crab & Seafood Festival will surely be etched as a signature event in South Florida.

The festivities will include the best fresh seafood available, a cash raffle, cooking demos, full bar, live music, magic shows, and a kid’s play area. Fun for the entire family!

The event is at the Homestead Sports Complex (1601 SE 28th Ave, Homestead, FL 33035) just a few blocks from the Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, January 26th, 2019 from 11am to 8pm & Sunday, January 27th, 2019 from 11am to 5pm.

There is plenty of free parking!

Admission is only $10! Ages 12 and under FREE!

Tickets on sale now!

www.bit.ly/HSFF2019

The Rotary Club of Homestead Charitable Foundation uses proceeds from the event for college scholarships for local youth, support for the Homestead Soup Kitchen and assistance for various not-for-profit organizations in the Homestead area.

For more information, please visit:www.HomesteadSeafoodFestiv al.com