Second Annual Artwalk Homestead Hosts Successful Festival Benefiting South Florida Schools

The arts-filled festival, which included many fun and interactive activities for children and families, was a success and hosted more than 600 attendees.

The City of Homestead, Councilwoman Jenifer N. Bailey and Schnebly’s Redland’s Winery & Brewery hosted the Second Annual ArtWalk Homestead Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Schnebly Redland’s Winery & Brewery in Homestead, Florida. Beautiful sunny South Florida weather combined with diverse exhibiting artists brought together hundreds of art fans to experience a variety of vibrant art, activities, music and food. All proceeds from this event will provide ongoing support to community-based organizations and schools offering art development programs to local children and youth.

“We are very delighted at the success of this year’s ArtWalk Homestead and the engagement by the Homestead community and our visitors,” said Councilwoman Jenifer N. Baily, Artwalk Homestead hostess. “We had an overwhelmingly positive response to all the fabulous artwork, music, food and interactive art activities we presented. We raised and expanded art appreciation, celebrated and showcased the talents of many local artists, and brought the Homestead arts community together. The ArtWalk Homestead team is excited to build on our work in 2019 for an even better 2020 event!”

More than 600 attendees enjoyed a fun-filled day of interactive art activities, delicious food and beverage options, live music performances, a DJ, hot air balloon rides, wine tastings, a giant bubble station, games, and a showcase of professional and student artwork during Art Basel Miami.

Both children and adults enjoyed tandem hot air balloon rides, chalk easel art drawing, painting by numbers, sand art, canvas art stations and jewelry making with Hands of Earth Energy. Additionally, attendees were able to enjoy a Schnebly Tasting Tour by Schnebly’s Redland’s Winery & Brewery’s owner, Peter Schnebly.