The 80s are coming back to the Seminole Theatre This January For A Special Girls Night Out Pre-Show!

What better way to ring in the new decade than to party with your friends and watch a live show parodying one of America’s most beloved friend groups? This January, the Seminole Theatre is bringing That Golden Girls – A Puppet Parody, a unique show that combines comedy, nostalgia and puppetry! And the party will begin even before the show—all guests are invited to a special 80s Ladies Night Out pre-show that pays tribute to the lively spirit of the Golden Girls television show.

This pre-show will include Golden Girls-themed drinks, two-for-one drink deals, and a costume contest. Most importantly, there will be a pop up Sip and Shop so guests can enjoy specialty drinks while also supporting local vendors. The pre-show is free and open to all, and will start one hour before the show starts.

“This show is one-of-a-kind,” says Executive Director Katherine Rubio. “We always seek to bring unique shows to cater to Homestead’s unique community.” If you’re a fan of the Golden Girls, or simply seeking for a reason to get together with some friends, this parody is perfect for you.

That Golden Girls Show! – A Puppet Parody

Saturday, January 18th 2020 at 8:00 pm

‘That Golden Girls Show!’ is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments – with puppets!

Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down. From Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose’s tales from St Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life.

That Golden Girls Show website: https://www.thatgoldengirlsshow.com/

More information about the performance: http://www.seminoletheatre.org/event/716-golden-girls

The Seminole Theatre’s full schedule of events and tickets can be found at www.SeminoleTheatre.org, by calling 786-650-2073 or visiting the box office at 18 North Krome Ave, Homestead, FL, open Tues-Sat 12:006:00pm. Tickets are available for single performances or can be bundled into various subscription packages.