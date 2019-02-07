The Richmond-Perrine Giants Varsity Dance Team is recognized by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners for winning the 2018 Southeast Division Championship

Recently, Commissioner Dennis C. Moss and the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners recognized the Richmond-Perrine Giants Varsity Dance Team for winning the 2018 Southeast Division of the Greater Miami Pop Warner Nationals Cheer/Dance Competition.

“Dr. King’s Tale of the Street Sweeper teaches you to be the best at what you do regardless of your situation in life,” said Commissioner Moss.

This three-time national championship winning team is led by Head Coach Michelle Fletcher, a Park Manager at Sergeant Joe Delancy Park, where she mentors youth through the County’s Fit2Lead program to become leaders of their own.

The team’s success is also supported by the dedicated assistant coaches Randa Porter, Latrece Times, Shantell Perry, team mom Alexis Bacon, Equipment Manager Randy Mosley, and the enlistment of Mays High School dance teacher Lateshia McFarland, owner of The ICTalent Dance Studio and former Miami Heat dancer.

“We are connecting people to parks for life through programs like Fit2Lead and Fit2Play,” said Fletcher. “Thank you to Director Maria Nardi and the Parks Department for all of your support year after year.”

The Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships feature more than 400 of the nation’s top youth cheerleading and dance teams competing at the HP Field House within ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex during the month of December. The first and second place squads in the region in each cheer and dance division are then invited to perform at Disney’s Wide World of Sports™ in hopes of winning a national championship for their local association.