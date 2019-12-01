Trouble in Redland

A small group of wealthy farmers are trying to hijack the Ag Practices Board for their own avaricious interests. The Ag Practices Board is no longer representing the interests of our small farms and horticultural enterprises in Redland Farm Area. This group of large land owners seem willing to sabotage Agricultural land by supporting the agendas of aggressive developers who are relentless in their efforts to annihilate Agricultural zoning and move the Urban Development Boundary.

They would have you believe that Agriculture in S. Dade is on the way out. On the contrary, Agricultural and Horticulture are thriving. The average size of a farm or grove is 7.2 acres. And many successful farms are just under 5 acres. Ornamental foliage is a booming business and those growers have no representation on the Ag. Practices Board!

Some Ag. Board members are attempting to reject the recommendations of the Urban Expansion Area Task Force, which stated that Redland Farm Area must be protected from development, and our wetlands must be protected as a watershed for our future supply of drinking water.

Rejecting the Task Force recommendations would jeopardize the future of Agriculture and Horticulture in this county and it would seriously imperil our fresh water resources.

Also, our agricultural areas have no infrastructure to support development. Our roads cannot support the traffic that follows development. Farm vehicles travel slowly and their drivers are endangered by the type of traffic development brings. Our schools do not have the capacity to accommodate an influx of more students and there is not enough police and fire support.

Everyone interested in preserving the long-term viability of horticulture and agriculture in South Dade, preserving rural life, fresh water, the integrity of our schools and green open spaces, should attend the Ag Practices Board Meeting December 4th located at Cooperative Extension Service (Ag Extention): 18710 SW 187 Ave. at 9:00 AM.

We need to preserve Redland agriculture and horticulture. We need to protect our nearby wetlands for fresh water resources.

And we need to protect the Urban Development Boundary. Hold the Line!

We need more signatures to present to the Miami-Dade County Commission.

Please share this link with your friends and family. link!

Thanks,

Pat Bonner Milone

Redlands, Florida 33030



305-322-8635



psmilone@aol.com