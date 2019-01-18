South Florida Trail Riders – Autism Ride

The 9th annual Autism Ride is a month away! Please see the flyer with all the information. We will be at Rancho Victoria this year, home of the Sifuentes family and the gorgeous Friesian and Andalusian dancing horses who have entertained us for the past 3 years. We are looking forward to a great ride led by JC Vina, our trailboss, who is very familiar with the neighborhood. After the ride, there will be a BBQ lunch cooked by Pig Floyd’s BBQ and compliments of Vina & Sons Food Distributors. Invite your family and friends to join you after the ride for lunch!

We will have our raffle and auction along with a beautiful folkloric dance by the Rancho Victoria group. They were wonderful last year, as they stayed after the dance and layed down some of their horses and gave guests a great opportunity for pictures with their talented horses!

All funds raised will go to Whispering Manes Therapeutic Riding Center, where they will give scholarships to students with special needs allowing them to experience the benefits of horse assisted therapies. We will be setting up a link for online registrations shortly. Remember that donations are tax deductible. Start collecting now. The pledge form is attached.

See you on February 2, 2019!