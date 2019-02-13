Whispering Manes Therapeutic Riding Center Presents: The Hector Family Barn Naming Brunch

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Sunday, February 10, 2019 Whispering Manes Therapeutic Riding Center hosted the Hector Family Barn Naming Brunch at 6105 SW 125th Avenue, Miami, FL 33183. This special event celebrated and honored Nancy Hector, the founder of Whispering Manes for her vision, dedication, and passion in supporting children who have special needs or disabilities in Miami-Dade County. The event was co-chaired by Peggy Hudson, Marilyn March, and Denise Minakowski, and attended by over 100 community leaders. Music was provided by the Frost String Trio from the University of Miami Frost School of Music. Mrs. Hector continued her support by announcing a $100,000 challenge grant to Whispering Manes where each new dollar donated will be matched dollar for dollar.

Over a decade ago, Mrs. Hector envisioned a place where children with special needs or disabilities could come and learn to ride horses. Whispering Manes is the result. It first opened as a PATH International center for therapeutic horseback riding in 2012. Since then Whispering Manes has solidified its place in Horse Country where it hosts equine assisted activities for children and adults, including a dedicated program for veterans. Thanks to the generous donation from Mrs. Hector in 2014 of 5-acres, a custom-designed, ADA-compliant barn, and a covered riding arena, Whispering Manes has been able to expand programming and now serves over 220 people a year in the therapeutic horseback riding, horsemanship, and summer camp programs. Working with seven horses and four miniature horses, the staff at Whispering Manes engages people with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, sensory disorders, spinal cord injuries, cancer, PTSD, and emotional disabilities to learn to ride and bond with a non-judgmental horse partner. Whispering Manes was proud to celebrate and recognize Mrs. Hector for her donation of this spectacular barn, and to recognize her for her continued support of children and adults with disabilities in the Miami-Dade community.

To learn more about Whispering Manes, please go to www.whisperingmanes.org or contact the office at 305-596-4204