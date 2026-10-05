Club begins its new year with full activity calendar

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The GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club began its new club year Sept. 2 with a full calendar of activities already underway. This marked the first general meeting for new club president Iris Segui, although the club’s board and committee chairs worked throughout the summer preparing for the year ahead.

This club really has three operations to manage: its free children’s dental clinic, the rental and maintenance of its beautiful historic clubhouse, and, of course, the club itself. While many service organizations struggle with declining membership, that certainly does not seem to be the case with this club or several other General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) organizations in South Florida’s District 11, including the Coconut Grove Woman’s Club, the Miami Woman’s Club, Coco Plum Woman’s Club, and the relatively new GFWC Doral West Dade Woman’s Club.

All of these clubs are doing amazing work in our community. Most recently, young patients at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club Children’s Dental Clinic received backpacks filled with school supplies to help them start the new school year. The clinic serves approximately 500 school-age children throughout Miami-Dade County who might otherwise fall through the cracks of our healthcare system.

The GFWC new international club is the Woman’s Club of Roatan, Honduras, whose president is Rita Tennyson, owner of Birdie Bistro. While Rita is a very active member and supporter of other clubs in District 11, her connection with family in Honduras was the incentive to form this new club that was introduced formally at GFWC’s International Convention this summer. The new club began fundraising for a firehouse in Roatan with a party on Sept. 15, at Birdie Bistro. More on that event and the Sept. 16 Gringo Bingo to benefit Coral Gables and the Doral West Dade Woman’s Club in a coming issue.

Speaking of other GFWC Florida District 11 clubs, the Coco Plum Woman’s Club is inviting the community to participate in its St. Jude Virtual Walk on Sept. 29, 10 a.m., at the Elks Lodge in South Miami. Supporters can enjoy an air-conditioned walk with friends and neighbors while raising funds to help children and families served by St. Jude. A minimum $20 donation is requested, and the morning will include beverages, snacks, music, and lots of fun.

Finally, the Junior Orange Bowl Committee recently kicked off its season with a lively mixer at the new Five Iron Golf in Coral Gables. Members and guests enjoyed an evening of socializing, recruiting volunteers and sharing plans for upcoming events.

Kudos to Maia Green who helped entertain the crowd as Jobie that day showing off her flexibility with a split. Those interested in getting involved or learning more can send email to jobc@jrorangebowl.org.

Dates to Save

Sept. 23 — Opening of The Moonwalkers VR experience at South Florida PBS

Sept. 29 — Coco Plum Woman’s Club St. Jude Virtual Walk, 10 a.m., 6304 SW 78 St., South Miami, Elks Lodge #1676

Oct. 3 — Family Resource Center Annual Bowling Tournament at Bird Bowl; visit frc.org

Oct. 3 — Out of Foster Foundation Gala at Trump National Resort

Oct. 16 — Coral Gables Community Foundation Gala at Loews Coral Gables Hotel

As always, remember to count your blessings, share your smile and a kind word, and make a difference.

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