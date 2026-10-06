Good Libraries Need Good Friends

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When Marylynne Schwartz mentioned the students who volunteer with Friends of the Miami-Dade Public Library, I knew just who to recommend.

“You’re about to get two more,” I told her.

My daughters are in high school and need community service hours. I’d spotted the opportunities on the Friends’ website while preparing for our conversation on The Miami Book Hub podcast. Some interview research pays off at home, too.

Marylynne, the Friends’ President of three years, brought her experience in startups to the organization. After supporting Chicago’s library foundation, she moved back to Miami and joined the Friends’ board. Within a couple of months, the departing president asked her to take over. She hadn’t even attended a board meeting.

The Friends now has its first Executive Director—Ava Habif— but volunteers still handle much of the work. They organize events, raise money and advocate for the library system.

Marylynne reads 85 to 100 books a year. Reading helps her unwind, and an audiobook keeps her company in the car. “It’s both your therapy and your entertainment,” I told her. We also discovered a shared fondness for the Miami Lakes branch.

“What I love about libraries is that they offer something for everyone,” she said.

That means different things in different neighborhoods. We talked about internet access, makerspaces and programs for children and older adults. She especially recommended West Kendall Regional Library, where an unassuming shopping-center entrance opens into a place with a passport office, creative spaces and a large children’s area. I told her I’d have to check it out.

We also discussed the Friends’ opposition to Amendment 3 on this coming election’s ballot. Marylynne warned that the proposed property-tax changes could reduce library funding, affecting branches, staffing and services such as tutoring and laptop lending. She described the Keep Libraries Funded campaign, which is working to inform voters. Whatever your position on taxes, understanding what those dollars pay for ought to be part of the conversation.

The Friends’ annual fundraiser, Late at the Library: Growing Library Joy, takes place Nov. 7th at the Coral Gables Branch Library. Marylynne also described Bookmarked, a planned free event on January 23rd combining Friends of MDPL’s Book Club Fair with the library’s Local Author Fair. As someone who has enjoyed both events in the past, I’m looking forward to seeing them join forces.

When I asked whether she might write a book herself, she had a different ambition:

“I want to make it so that other people write their books and they are available to everyone in the library.”

Watch the full conversation with Marylynne, and visit TheMiamiBookHub.com for more episodes and our newsletter. To volunteer, become a member or support the Friends, visit FriendsOfMDPL.org.

Until next time… keep reading, keep writing and stay curious, Miami!