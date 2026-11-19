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The Subaru Outback has built its reputation on combining the practicality of a family vehicle with the confidence to venture beyond the pavement. For 2027, Subaru continues that tradition with rugged styling, standard all-wheel drive and updated technology.

Following its substantial redesign for 2026, the Outback now embraces a more traditional SUV appearance. Its taller, boxier profile, prominent body cladding and raised stance give it a more adventurous personality while preserving the functionality that has made it popular with families.

Under the hood, the Base, Premium, Limited and Touring models feature a 2.5-liter SUBARU BOXER four-cylinder engine producing 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. A Lineartronic continuously variable transmission and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive are standard. Fuel economy is EPA-rated at 25 mpg city and 31 mpg highway.

For drivers wanting more power, the Limited XT and Touring XT feature a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. These models deliver 21 mpg city and 29 mpg highway.

The Wilderness model deserves special attention. Designed for drivers who want to venture beyond conventional roads, it features a turbocharged engine, 9.5 inches of ground clearance and a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 pounds.

Inside, Subaru delivers a technology-focused cabin. The 12.1-inch multimedia touchscreen and 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster provide a modern command center. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, while available Harman Kardon premium audio adds an upgraded listening experience.

Safety remains central to the Outback’s appeal. Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is standard across the lineup. The system incorporates driver-assistance technologies designed to help monitor traffic and support safer driving. Higher trims offer additional features, including Highway Hands-Free Assist.

With a starting MSRP of $32,995 for the Base, the Outback isn’t trying to be a luxury SUV or a high-performance machine. As usual, its appeal is more practical: comfortable transportation, useful cargo capacity, standard all-wheel drive and the capability to handle a weekend getaway without sacrificing everyday usability.

For South Florida drivers, the Outback offers an appealing combination of space, safety, efficiency and versatility. It may spend most of its time navigating paved roads, but it has the engineering and equipment to take the road less traveled. Give it a spin and tell me what you think.