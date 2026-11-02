Aston Martin Vantage S Coupe wows!

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On any Saturday night on Collins Avenue, you might hear a Lamborghini before you see it. The 2026 Aston Martin Vantage S Coupe is different. Parked at a Coral Gables valet stand, it looks almost restrained: a long hood, short deck, distinctive rear spoiler, blades in the hood vents and a forged “S” badge filled with red glass enamel. Then somebody pushes the start button and the whole block knows.

Under that hood sits a Mercedes-AMG-sourced, twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 producing 670 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque that delivers 15 mpg in the city and 22 mpg on the highway. Power goes to the rear wheels through a rear-mounted eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and an electronic rear differential. But the real story is about how the entire driving experience has sharpened.

Aston Martin quotes a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 202 mph, one of which you might see tested on the Palmetto.

The real engineering story is underneath. Aston replaced the conventional rubber bushings on the rear subframe with solid aluminum mounts, creating a more direct connection between the suspension and the body. The change increases torsional body stiffness by 5 percent and rear suspension stiffness by 30 percent. Engineers also softened the transmission mounts by 10 percent to manage the powertrain better. The result is a car designed to communicate more clearly with its driver without sacrificing everyday refinement.

Inside, the Vantage S delivers the kind of craftsmanship expected of a British luxury sports car, with leather upholstery, a driver-focused cockpit and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen. Apple CarPlay Ultra is among its technology features, while the digital interface brings a more modern approach to the traditional Aston Martin cabin. The emphasis remains on the driving experience rather than turning the dashboard into a rolling entertainment center.

The Vantage S starts at $199,500, approximately $5,000 above the standard Vantage. Options can push the price considerably higher. Cars.com reported that its test vehicle approached $250,000, illustrating how quickly personalization and performance upgrades add up. Carbon-ceramic brakes are among the available upgrades.

It is a formidable performance machine, but it offers a different interpretation of the sports-car experience.

Nobody buys an Aston Martin simply to win a specification-sheet contest. You buy one for the design, the sound, the craftsmanship and the emotion that comes with driving something distinctive. In Miami, that means the moment the V8 wakes up at the valet stand and the kid in the red vest forgets to hand you the keys. Give the 2026 Aston Martin Vantage S Coupe a spin and tell me what you think.