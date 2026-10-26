Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 Electric is about refinement not reinvention

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Mercedes-Benz is taking an evolutionary approach with the 2027 CLA 350 4MATIC Electric. After introducing its new-generation electric CLA for 2026, the automaker is concentrating on improving the driving experience through updated controls and an innovative roof option rather than changing the sedan’s fundamental credentials.

The result is a compact luxury sedan that retains its combination of electric performance, all-wheel-drive capability and advanced technology while introducing a bunch of worthy new ideas.

The most noticeable change for 2027 is the new multifunction steering wheel, featuring rocker switches and roller controls designed to make operating vehicle functions more intuitive. The change is particularly relevant in a car that relies heavily on digital displays and electronic controls. Mercedes-Benz is also offering an optional Sky Control panoramic glass roof that can switch between transparent and opaque, a nice feature that makes the Miami sun less of a distraction at noon. This gives occupants greater control while still preserving the cabin’s open, airy atmosphere.

These updates distinguish the 2027 model from the 2026 CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology, which introduced the new electric platform and its technology-focused interior. Even with all the new stuff, the underlying dimensions and mechanical specifications remain essentially the same.

Performance continues to be a central selling point. The dual electric motors produce a combined 349 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, with power delivered to all four wheels through Mercedes-Benz’s 4MATIC system. The manufacturer estimates acceleration from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds. That quick response makes the CLA well suited to urban driving, highway merging and passing, without the engine noise and conventional gear changes associated with a gasoline-powered sedan.

Its EPA-estimated electric driving range is 312 miles, and its maximum DC fast-charging capability remains 320 kilowatts. Mercedes-Benz estimates that charging the 85-kWh battery from 10 to 80 percent takes approximately 22 minutes.

The exterior carries forward the sleek four-door profile, illuminated grille with its animated star logo and fixed panoramic glass roof. Inside, the digital cockpit continues to feature Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation operating system and multimedia technology, emphasizing connectivity and voice-based interaction.

Practicality remains part of the package. The CLA provides 10.3 cubic feet of trunk capacity. Rear legroom measures 33.6 inches, making a test drive worthwhile for buyers who regularly carry adult passengers.

Pricing is another point of comparison. The 2026 CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology carried a starting MSRP of $49,800, while the 2027 CLA 350 4MATIC Electric starts at $50,500.

Ultimately, the 2027 Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 4MATIC Electric is about refinement rather than a wholesale transformation. Its new steering-wheel controls and optional adjustable-transparency roof add convenience and personalization, while its power, range and charging specifications carry over from 2026. For shoppers comparing the two model years, the decision comes down to whether those updates justify the modest price increase, and is not about a dramatic leap in electric performance.

Give the 2027 Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 4MATIC Electric a spin and tell me what you think.