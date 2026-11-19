Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Christmas is alive and well in Palmetto Bay! After more than 30 years of selling Christmas trees in Coral Gables, Firefighters Christmas Trees has joined forces with Santa’s Tree Farm at 7500 SW 152nd Street, directly across from Coral Reef Park. And let me tell you something — what a wonderful combination! Beautiful Christmas trees, incredibly friendly staff and two local businesses coming together to make the holidays special for families throughout Miami-Dade County. They are open now, and I encourage everyone to stop by!

This is what Christmas is all about. Families coming together, creating memories and keeping traditions alive. Bring the kids, bring the grandparents, bring the entire family. There is something special about walking through a Christmas tree lot, smelling those fresh trees and picking out the perfect one to take home. These are the memories our children and grandchildren will remember for years to come.

And let me tell you something about the staff. They couldn’t be friendlier! They welcome you with a smile, help you find the right tree and make you feel like part of the family. That’s what great customer service is all about, and that’s exactly what we need more of in Miami-Dade County. We should be supporting local businesses that work hard, treat people right and give back to our communities.

I love seeing Firefighters Christmas Trees and Santa’s Tree Farm working together. It’s a perfect example of what happens when local businesses join forces instead of competing. Everybody benefits, especially the families who have supported this Christmas tradition for decades.

So here’s my message to everyone: Let’s support these wonderful people! Stop by, buy your Christmas tree, say hello to the friendly staff and help make this holiday season special.

Santa’s Tree Farm and Firefighters Christmas Trees

7500 SW 152nd Street, Palmetto Bay

Directly across from Coral Reef Park

OPEN NOW!

Merry Christmas, everyone!