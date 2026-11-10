INFINITI QX65 AUTOGRAPH Gets its Luxury Closeup

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Luxury doesn’t always have to mean bigger. Sometimes it means getting the details right, delivering distinctive styling and making every trip feel special. That’s the thinking behind the all-new 2027 INFINITI QX65 AUTOGRAPH AWD, a two-row luxury crossover that puts design, comfort and technology ahead of simply adding another seat.

The QX65 makes its presence known with a sweeping fastback roofline, sculpted bodywork and an athletic stance. The AUTOGRAPH trim adds 21-inch machined alloy wheels, an illuminated front grille emblem and INFINITI “light path” technology, which illuminates the area around the vehicle as you approach. The available “Sunfire Red” exterior provides another distinctive touch.

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter VC-Turbo four-cylinder engine producing 268 horsepower and 286 pound-feet of torque. The variable-compression technology adjusts the engine’s compression ratio to balance performance and efficiency. Power goes through a nine-speed automatic transmission to a standard all-wheel-drive system.

The $63,000 AUTOGRAPH’s fuel economy is EPA-estimated at 20 mpg in the city, 26 mpg on the highway and 22 mpg combined.

Inside, the AUTOGRAPH delivers an upscale environment with quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seating, open-pore ash wood trim and satin chrome finishes. The front seats are climate-controlled and feature massage functions, while the second row gets heated seats. A panoramic sunroof adds an open, airy feeling.

Technology is another highlight: an available 20-speaker Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system includes individual speakers in the front headrests. A 10.8-inch head-up display projects driving information onto the windshield, while the smart rear view mirror provides a digital view behind the vehicle when passengers or cargo obstruct the conventional mirror.

The QX65 seats five and provides 35.8 cubic feet of cargo volume. Its two-row configuration makes it an appealing alternative for buyers who prioritize passenger comfort and everyday versatility over a third row.

INFINITI has created a luxury crossover with a clear identity: dramatic styling, carefully selected interior materials, a sophisticated powertrain and technology designed to make everyday driving more enjoyable. For buyers who want premium accommodations with a sportier personality and don’t need three rows, the QX65 AUTOGRAPH makes a persuasive entrance. Give it a spin and tell me what you think.