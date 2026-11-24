CNEWS TVGrant MillerSouth Miami NewsJRK! Is Bringing a Taste of Jamaica to Dadeland MallBy Grant Miller, PublisherNovember 24, 2026 Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here Previous articleTHE HORRORLAND BRINGS BACK “KRAMPUS: A REAL NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS” WITH A WICKED NEW TWISTNext articlePatricia Sánchez Abril, Dean of the University of Miami School of Law | Pillars of the CommunityGGrant Miller, PublisherGrant can be reached at grant@communitynewspapers.comRelated articlesThe Prosperity Podcast: Jelani Miller, General Contractor with the Rehabilitation Assistance ProgramNovember 24, 2026The Voice of South Florida: Alex Fernandez, Vice Mayor & Commissioner of Miami BeachNovember 24, 2026Patricia Sánchez Abril, Dean of the University of Miami School of Law | Pillars of the CommunityNovember 24, 2026The Johnny Farias Show: Mike Guerra and John Hernandez of Speed Construction ServicesNovember 24, 2026