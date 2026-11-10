Kia Seltos X-Line has big personality

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Kia is raising the bar in the compact SUV market with the redesigned 2027 Seltos X-Line SX. Combining a more powerful engine, standard all-wheel drive, distinctive styling and upgraded technology, the latest Seltos delivers many of the features buyers increasingly expect from larger SUVs.

The X-Line SX stands out with black exterior accents, unique front and rear fascias, black badging and 19-inch gloss-black wheels. Its upright profile and rugged appearance borrow styling cues from Kia’s larger Telluride, giving this compact SUV a more substantial presence.

Under the hood is a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 190 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

The X-Line SX also features multi-terrain driving modes for snow, mud and sand. Ground clearance reaches up to 8.1 inches on X-Line models, providing additional flexibility when driving over uneven surfaces.

Fuel economy is EPA-estimated at 24 mpg in the city, 30 mpg on the highway and 26 mpg combined. The turbocharged engine provides useful acceleration while maintaining respectable fuel efficiency for an all-wheel-drive SUV.

Inside, Kia has increased passenger space through a longer wheelbase and improved cabin design. Cargo capacity measures 27.8 cubic feet behind the rear seats and expands to 64.2 cubic feet with the second row folded.

Technology includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an assortment of driver-assistance systems. An optional Prestige Package adds premium audio, ventilated front seats, a digital instrument cluster, a surround view monitor, blind-spot view monitor and additional driver-assistance technology.

For Miami drivers, the Seltos offers a practical combination of compact dimensions, elevated seating, useful cargo capacity and all-wheel-drive capability. It is easy to maneuver through crowded streets and parking garages while offering enough interior room for everyday family needs.

The 2027 Kia Seltos X-Line SX starts at $32,790, excluding the $1,495 destination charge. The optional Prestige Package costs an additional $2,500, bringing the MSRP to $36,785 before taxes and dealer fees.

The 2027 Seltos X-Line SX makes a strong case for buyers who want the performance, technology and versatility of a larger SUV without its size. It is a well-equipped compact crossover with the power and personality to stand apart. Give it a spin and tell me what you think.