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Enough is enough! Miami-Dade County has a traffic problem, and everybody knows it. The residents know it. The business owners know it. The people sitting in their cars every morning and afternoon certainly know it. And our elected officials know it. So why are we still talking about the same problems year after year? We have 2.8 million residents trying to get to work, take their children to school, operate businesses and get home to their families. Instead, they’re spending hours sitting on the Palmetto Expressway, the Dolphin Expressway, US-1, Kendall Drive, Bird Road and dozens of other roads that seem to get worse every year. And what do we hear from government? Another study. Another consultant. Another meeting. Another promise. Enough with the promises. Where are the results? We don’t need another politician telling us traffic is a problem. We already know that. We need somebody willing to fix it.

And here’s something that really gets me upset. You’re driving down a busy road, traffic suddenly comes to a stop, cars are backed up, and what do you discover? Workers installing or changing advertising banners on light poles while a lane is blocked. Are you kidding me? We’re stopping hundreds of cars so somebody can put up an advertisement? Who approved that? Who issued the permit? Who decided it was a good idea to block traffic while people are trying to get to work or get home? I’m not against advertising. But advertising should never be more important than the thousands of people using our roads. Do the work at night. Do it on weekends. Do it during off-peak hours when it can be done safely. This isn’t complicated. It’s common sense. And if the people issuing these permits don’t understand that, maybe we need somebody else issuing the permits. Our roads are supposed to move traffic, not stop traffic so somebody can hang an advertisement on a pole.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, our 13 county commissioners, FDOT and every city government need to hear this loud and clear. Traffic is no longer just an inconvenience. It’s hurting our economy, our businesses and our quality of life. We keep approving developments, adding thousands of apartments, building more commercial properties and putting more vehicles on roads that are already overcrowded. Where is the planning? Where is the coordination? Where is the infrastructure? You cannot keep approving growth and then act surprised when traffic gets worse. If you’re going to approve the development, you better have a plan for the roads. And that plan needs to be in place before thousands of additional cars arrive, not five or ten years afterward.

Here’s what I want to see. A 100-day Miami-Dade Traffic Action Plan. Not another committee. Not another expensive study that ends up sitting on somebody’s shelf. Within 30 days, identify the 25 worst intersections in Miami-Dade County. Within 60 days, start fixing traffic-light timing, turn-lane problems and unnecessary bottlenecks. Within 100 days, show the public the results. How long did it take to get through those intersections before the improvements? How long does it take now? How much money did we spend? Who was responsible? And if nothing improved, tell us why. Put it all on a public dashboard and update it every 30 days. We have enough technology in Miami-Dade County to track almost anything. Surely we can figure out how to track whether traffic is getting better or worse.

And while we’re at it, let’s tackle the everyday problems that make driving in Miami-Dade so frustrating. Synchronize traffic lights so people aren’t stopping at every intersection. Stop unnecessary rush-hour lane closures. Clear accidents and broken-down vehicles faster without compromising safety. Expand reliable express bus service so people have another way to get to work. Encourage major employers and schools to stagger starting times where it makes sense. And make developers address the traffic their projects create. None of these ideas requires reinventing the wheel. What they require is leadership, coordination and the willingness to make decisions. Stop telling us why something cannot be done and start showing us how you’re going to get it done.

I also have a challenge for every one of our 13 county commissioners. Identify the three worst traffic problems in your district. Tell your residents what you’re going to do about them, how much the improvements will cost and when the work will be completed. Then report your progress every 30 days. If the road belongs to FDOT, pick up the phone and work with FDOT. If it belongs to a municipality, work with that municipality. I don’t want to hear excuses about jurisdiction. The residents don’t care who owns the road. They want to know who’s going to fix it. And if you cannot get something done, tell the public exactly what’s holding it up. That’s what leadership and accountability are supposed to look like.

I’ve watched Miami-Dade grow into one of the greatest places in America to live, work, play, learn, worship and raise a family. I love this community, and that’s exactly why I’m speaking up. We cannot continue growing without improving the infrastructure that supports that growth. We cannot continue asking hardworking residents to spend more and more of their lives sitting in traffic while government keeps promising that help is coming. The time for talking is over. The time for action is now.

So here’s my final message to county elected officials responsible for keeping Miami-Dade moving. Stop studying the traffic. Start fixing it. Stop making excuses. Start producing results. Give us 100 days. Give us 25 intersections. Give us measurable improvements. And please, stop allowing unnecessary lane closures during rush hour just so somebody can install advertising on a light pole.

Mayor, commissioners, the people of Miami-Dade aren’t asking for miracles. We’re asking you to do your jobs. Fix the traffic, show us the results, and stop wasting our time. Because every minute we spend sitting in traffic is another minute we never get back.

No more delays. No more excuses. We want results!

Any comments? Call or text Grant Miller at 305-323-8206