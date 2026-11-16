EducationGrant MillerTapping Into Talent at Dr. Charles R. Drew K-8 CenterBy Grant Miller, PublisherNovember 16, 2026 Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here Previous articleJW MARRIOTT MIAMI TURNBERRY RESORT & SPA UNVEILS SEASONAL OFFERS FOR EVERY KIND OF GETAWAYNext articleBusiness Beyond the Beach: PrivaMedis Concierge Medicine with Mark Voccola & Dr. Alejandro Del ValleGGrant Miller, PublisherGrant can be reached at grant@communitynewspapers.comRelated articlesThe Poem a Miami Student Kept in Her WalletNovember 11, 2026Episode 6 – Inside Henry S. West Laboratory School — A Laboratory for Learning and DiscoveryNovember 10, 2026Why are healthcare organizations paying more attention to policies and procedures than ever before?November 9, 2026More Than a Book Sale: Finding Your People at the FairNovember 9, 2026